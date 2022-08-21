Flooding in Afghanistan's Logar leaves 20 dead, over 30 injured

Logar [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The devastating floods that hit Afghanistan's Khoshi district in the Logar province has left at least 20 people dead and over 30 others injured, with four individuals missing, media reports said citing provincial Governor Mawlawi Enayatullah Shoja said on Sunday.

"Due to these floods, 20 people have been killed and 32 others wounded. Four people have disappeared and around 3,000 residences were destroyed," Shoja was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLO News .

The country's interior affairs ministry said that the recent flooding across Afghanistan killed a total of 165 people and wounded nearly 300 others in more than 20 provinces over the last month, as well as caused heavy financial losses for the citizens as hundreds of residences were partially or completely destroyed.

The flood victims say that they have suffered a lot of financial losses in addition to personal losses. The flood-affected one Nabiullah said, "Our house has been completely destroyed and we want the responsible institutions to help us."

Maulvi Abdullah Mafker, director of natural disasters in Logar, said, "The situation is urgent, women and children are trapped and efforts are being made to save the families, and in some areas, it is impossible even to drive a car to save people.

"Floods have caused personal damage to the residents of the area, as well as financial losses. Hundreds of people have been trapped and thousands of acres of land have been destroyed, and many houses have also been destroyed," Maulvi Mirhashim Hizbullah, the district governor of Yapda noted.

Earlier, flash floods have wreaked havoc in northern Afghanistan, claiming at least 31 lives and leaving 17 injured. According to the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar state news agency, the death toll is likely to increase as scores of people have gone missing as well, Khaama Press reported.



Parwan province, one of the mountainous provinces in Afghanistan, is home to the Hindu Kush mountain range, and some of its districts often experience flooding as a result of torrential rains.

According to local sources, numerous residential homes and hundreds of acres of farming fields have been devastated in the province, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, the Parwan-Bamyan highway has been closed for traffic as a result of the devastating floods. The heavy rains and flooding have also affected several other Afghan provinces, including Nangarhar province in the east and Panjshir province in the north.

The heavy rains and flash floods have affected a large number of villages and townships in the three provinces located in the country's eastern and central areas over the past several days. According to local residents, the floods have caused the destruction of hundreds of residential structures, thousands of acres of farming fields, and dozens of gardens.

About two weeks ago, more than 40 people including women and children were killed and many others injured when floods swept across a village in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province. Severe rainfall and flash floods in the Panjshir and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan also damaged property extensively.

The heavy rains damaged or destroyed around 2,900 houses, a tenfold increase since the last reporting period, and also disrupted livelihoods. Critical civilian infrastructure such as roads and bridges have also been impacted.

Multiple localized assessments and relief operations are ongoing. Over the past month, about 400 people reportedly have lost their lives due to monsoon rains and flooding in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, according to the Afghanistan Department of Meteorology, 22 provinces across the country may experience heavy rain and flash floods tomorrow and the meteorologists also issued a warning for the possible flash floods in several other provinces, including Parwan. (ANI)

