Floods affect over 9.5 lakh people in southwest China: Report

Guizhou [China], July 13 (ANI): More than 9,54,000 people have been affected by floods in Guizhou province in southwest China following torrential rains, local media reported.

The average rainfall in Guizhou this year registered 615.5 mm, 5.6 per cent more than the same periods in previous years, Xinhua reported.

Since the flood season, six regional rainstorms have hit the province, with an average precipitation of 433.8 mm, up 10.6 per cent compared with the same periods in the past years, according to the provincial emergency management department.



The extreme weather has led to the evacuation of 26,000 people, causing a direct economic loss of more than 1.23 billion yuan (about 190 million US dollars).

Floodwaters have also affected 67,900 hectares of crops and damaged 19,300 houses.

Multiple parts of China have been hit by floods and mudslides after a round of torrential rains hit the country in early July 2021.

In southwestern Sichuan province, a major mudslide damaged homes and killed livestock, sparking the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents.

China has been on high alert since severe floodings hit the region in 2020, with flood-response and rescue drills carried out ahead of the May rainy season. (ANI)

