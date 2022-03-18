Flower sales decline in Kabul amid widespread poverty

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Post-Taliban takeover, the sale of flowers in Kabul have dropped amid widespread poverty.

With the arrival of spring, the market for buying and selling flowers and seedlings in Kabul has increased but the sales of flowers have dipped compared to past years, reported Tolo News.

"Compared to every year that we see, there is no growth in the flower market, I do not understand why the changes have taken place ...," said Abdul Manan, a resident in Kabul.



"In the past, when we came here, a lot of people were here, but today, when we came here, there was no one. When we came only one or two people were here," said Shir Agha, a resident of Kabul.

Kabul residents say that widespread poverty is the cause for low flower sales, reported Tolo News.

"Compared to previous years, the amount of sales has decreased, the amount of flowers is more, but visitors are a little less," said Homayoun, a seller. (ANI)

