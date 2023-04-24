Fly Dubai aircraft caught fire upon take off, now safely flown towards Dubai

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 24 (ANI): A Fly Dubai aircraft which reportedly caught fire upon taking off from the Kathmandu airport, has now safely flown towards Dubai.

The aircraft caught fire while it was taking off from Kathmandu airport on Monday. Fire tenders were then arranged at the airport.

The aircraft has now safely flown towards Dubai, according to Nepal's Minister of Tourism, Sudan Kirati.

As per ministers, the passengers are safe. Officials say the plane is flying on one engine.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority on Monday tweeted: "Fly Dubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan. Kathmandu airport operation is normal from 16:14 UTC (09:59 pm local time)."



Recently, a Saudia airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.

The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm.

Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.

Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.

Earlier, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bengaluru airport.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning. (ANI)

