FM Sitharaman holds discussions with Okonjo-Iweala, stresses on fair, equitable outcome at WTO Ministerial meet

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the national capital and held discussions on fair, just and equitable outcome at the WTO Ministerial meet which will take place from November 30 till December 3.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman held a meeting with @WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala in New Delhi today. FM stressed on fair, just and equitable outcome at the @WTO Ministerial to meet developmental requirements of India for its people," tweeted Ministry of Finance.

Okonjo-Iweala is on a three-day visit to India. Earlier, she met Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.



She is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit.

India is set to hold crucial talks on vaccine patent waiver and global trade issues with WTO DG.

The WTO DG's visit to India is significant as it comes a little over a month ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO.

Okonjo-Iweala took office on March 1, 2021, and became the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term will expire on August 31, 2025. (ANI)

