FMs of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain, Croatia arrive in India for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain and Croatia on Thursday arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi from March 1-2.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman on Thursday arrived in India for the meeting.

The Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also arrived for the foreign minister' meeting on Thursday.

"Greetings to FM Qin Gang of China, FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia @Kemlu_RI, FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia @KSAmofaEN and DG @wto @NOIweala on their arrival in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. FMs of Indonesia & Saudi Arabia will also join #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived in India to participate in the G20FMM.

"Welcome to India, FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt @MfaEgypt, FM @ABZayed of UAE @MoFAICUAE and @SecBlinken of USA @StateDept. Looking forward to deliberations at the #G20FMM. @SecBlinken & FM Shoukry will also participate in #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign ministers of Canada, Argentina, Netherlands, Singapore and Bangladesh also arrived in Delhi for the meeting.

The G20FMM will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and nearly 40 delegations are expected to participate in the meeting.

This will be second ministerial meeting being held under India's Presidency so far. The first ministerial meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was held in Bengaluru.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said it is one of the largest gathering of Foreign Ministers hosted by any G20 presidency. (ANI)