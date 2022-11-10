Following developments related to Indian nationals missing in Kenya "very closely": MEA

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): India has offered to the Kenyan side all help in the case of Zaid Sami Kidwai and Mohammad Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, the Indian nationals missing in Kenya and has been closely following the developments related to the case, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"We are following developments related to the case very closely and are also in touch with the affected Indian families. Our high commision is in touch with them," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly presser.

According to the Kenyan publication, former Balaji Telefilms COO Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and other Indian national Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai went missing in mid-July after leaving a popular club in Westlands at 11.53 pm.

Several hours later, two Indian nationals and their driver Nicodemus Mwania, were reported missing. The trio has since been missing for over 70 days.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi also stated that the Indian investigation team offered the Kenyan side every possible help regarding the case including assistance in DNA and forensic analysis that the Kenyan side may require while carrying out their investigations.



During the briefing, Bagchi said, "The Indian team offered to the Kenyan side all help in this case including assistance in DNA analysis and forensic analysis that the Kenyan side may require to help them carry out their investigations."

Notably, an Indian investigation team visited Nairobi from November 1-3 where they met the department of public prosecution and the department of the criminal investigation of the Kenyan government.

Earlier in October, MEA informed that the High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi is also in touch with the family members of the missing Indian nationals.

According to several Kenyan media reports, both Indian nationals were in Kenya to join President William Ruto's election campaign Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team.

Meanwhile, Khan's family urged the police to conclude the investigations in a bid to locate their kin. The family hired lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who obtained orders for the trio to be produced in court.

However, on August 4, the case was mentioned and the three were yet to be traced, according to a Kenya media publication.

The family has since urged acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow to handle the matter and expedite the investigations. (ANI)

