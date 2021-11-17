Food insecurity hits thousands military families in US: report

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): As many as 160,000 active-duty U.S. military servicemen have trouble feeding their families, Xinhua reported citing a report of a US-based news agency.



The estimate by the group, which runs a nationwide network of food banks, has exposed that severe food security problem has been nibbling U.S. society including military.

During the previous year, Feeding America also estimated that 29 percent of the junior-level military members are struggling with food security.

The problem have existed for years in the United States and millions of Americans from different walks of life are facing it in their daily life, which "should be the cause of deep embarrassment," Vince Hall, chief government relations officer at Feeding America, was quoted as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

