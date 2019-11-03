Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Thailand on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Thailand on Sunday. Photo/ANI

For investment and easy business, come to India: PM Modi

Ashoke Raj | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:52 IST

By Ashoke Raj
Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited foreign investors to invest in India.
"For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms," he said while attending the 50 years Golden Jubilee celebration of the Aditya Birla group in Bangkok.
Prime Minister said India would welcome investors with open arms. He said that his government's initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City among others offered good partnership opportunities.
"India is now pursuing another dream- to become a five trillion-dollar economy. When my Government took over in 2014, India's GDP was about 2 trillion dollars. In 65 years, 2 trillion. But in just 5 years, we increased it to nearly 3 trillion dollars," the Prime Minister said.
Reminding that India has jumped 79 places in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business. Prime Minister Modi said, "The contribution of the hard-working taxpayer is cherished and government has done significant work in taxation."
Pitching India as one of the most people-friendly tax regimes, the Prime Minister said they are committed to further improving it even more.
He said that "government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system has ended the middleman culture and inefficiency."
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla said, "Prime Minister Modi has transferred India's global stature." (ANI)

