Foreign delegates applaud India's healthcare infrastructure, professionals

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The visiting delegates of the 'One Earth, One Health: Advantage Healthcare India 2023', a G20 co-branded event, appreciated and applauded India's quality healthcare infrastructure and human resources, including Solamian Health Minister Ali Haji Adam Abubakar.

Speaking to ANI, the Somalian Health minister said most of the medical pharmaceutical products in their country come from India.

Abubakar participated in the 6th edition of the 'Advantage Healthcare India' event.

The visiting delegates entered into MoUs for close collaboration with private hospitals in the country. These MoUs include clinic collaboration, clinical research, capacity building, medical travel to India, helping in developing nursing expertise, teaching, and much more, according to the statement released by the health ministry.

Earlier, on April 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'One Earth, One Health: Advantage Healthcare India 2023' Summit through a video message.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's strength in holistic healthcare, stating that "we have talent, technology, track record and tradition", saying that India's tradition of preventive and promotive health with practices such as Yoga and meditation is now becoming a global movement.

"The world is looking for solutions to stress and lifestyle diseases. India's traditional healthcare systems hold a lot of answers," he said earlier.



In recent years, India has emerged as an affordable destination for world-class healthcare and wellness services, leading to the country becoming a major hub for Medical Value Travel. The summit highlighted India's significance in medical potential while providing opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. The visiting foreign government health representatives also took the opportunity to visit private and government hospitals in Delhi.

Abubakar added, "We are looking forward to further strengthening the relationship between the Somalian and Indian governments, by working on the challenges faced by the citizens seeking healthcare."

Meanwhile, visiting Anahit Avanesyan, the Health minister of Armenia, voiced his admiration for the "well-organised AHCI summit", saying that "Armenia is looking forward to fostering partnerships in healthcare services with India".

Shah Abdulla Mahir, minister of state for Health, Government of Maldives, said his fellow citizens were choosing India as a preferred destination for quality healthcare services, and the country was looking forward to further strengthening its ties with India for improved Medical Value Travel.

Also, at the summit, Dr Zahid Maleque, minister of Health & Family Welfare, Bangladesh expressed his gratitude to the Union government for "ensuring quality healthcare for citizens of Bangladesh through Medical Value Travel".

Lauding India's progress in the field of Medical Value Travel, Dr. Ahmed Hussein Shehata Elsobky, Deputy Minister of Health & Population, Egypt said that the summit will further strengthen the relationship between India and Egypt in the field.

While visiting a hospital in Gurugram, Sugiyanto, Director of the Ministry of Health, Indonesia, said, "I will recommend to my friends in Indonesia that India has sophisticated hospitals and talented doctors."

This positive feedback from foreign dignitaries highlights the strength of India's Medical Value Travel sector and the capabilities of India's healthcare professionals to provide quality care at affordable costs.

India is committed to working with the international community to promote quality and value-based healthcare, the statement added. (ANI)

