Foreign diplomats dance in traditional attire at Meenakshi Lekhi's Baisakhi party

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday hosted a Baisakhi party for foreign diplomats in Delhi.

During the event, the diplomats are seen dancing to drum beats while donning traditional attires.

Baisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 and sometimes April 14. The day is seen as a celebration of the spring harvest primarily in Northern India.



Lekhi while addressing a seminar on the "Constitution of India" MoS Lekhi on Tuesday said that India is a secular country as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and it is a lesson for many other countries where Hinduism is not even recognised.

"We have more than 1.4 billion people, and that's going to have its own cost. But with all that cost, I must say secularism as enshrined in the constitution of India is a lesson to many other countries where Hinduism is not even recognized as a religion. I, as a Hindu, have a problem," Lekhi said.

"I mean, 66-plus odd countries do not recognize Hinduism as a religion, and they are battering me right, left and centre, saying, oh, it's a non-secular country. So I think people need to understand and appreciate how India has pulled through the challenges, and those challenges are being met," she added.

In the seminar, she also stated that India is a secular country where maximum number of people who are followers of Hinduism live. (ANI)

