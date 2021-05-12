'Foreign friendships matter', says Jaishankar on foreign aid to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): On receiving aid from foreign countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that "foreign friendships matter, every life counts and every gesture makes a difference."

Jaishankar posted several videos on Micro-blogging site Twitter, where the people can be seen prasing the efforts made by foreign countries including UK, Russia, and the US as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Foreign friendships matter. Every life counts; and every gesture makes a difference. 19 hospitals across India see that through their new oxygen generating plants. A global challenge meets a global response."

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the US, the United Kingdom and Russia and others have extended support.



On Tuesday, over five lakh Favipiravir Tablets from the UAE reached India.

The third consignment from Israel carrying over 1300 oxygen concentrators and 400 respirators arrived here in India on Sunday night.

A shipment carrying the second part of Oxygen generating plant from Germany landed in India on Friday.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,29,942 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths. (ANI)

