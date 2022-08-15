Foreign Minister of Nepal wishes India on 76th Independence Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Khadka wished India for completing 75 years of Independence and extended greetings and felicitations to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the happy occasion.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal tweeted on Twitter.

Earlier in July when former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal visited India for three days, EAM, Jaishankar said that India will always remain a steadfast partner of Nepal.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries.



Moreover, in March, the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on the sidelines of the bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ministerial Meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to the anniversary of independence.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time today from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same. (ANI)

