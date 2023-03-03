Foreign Ministers have frank discussions on future directions of Quad: Japan

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Foreign Ministers of Quad or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue held a frank discussion on the international situation and on the future direction of the Quad, said Yukiko Okano, Deputy Press Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in an online press briefing on Friday.

The meeting of four Quad Foreign Ministers was presided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and US State Department Secretary Antony Blinken.

"On Quad meeting, this year India is the host and Australia will host the summit meeting. The Four Quad ministers met face to face and had very frank discussions on the current international situations and on the future directions on the quad," said Okano.

"The four countries decided to promote cooperation and communication with the ASEAN countries in the view of free and open Indo-Pacific, upholding basic principles of now allowing change of status quo unilaterally by force", she added.

On Friday, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi reached New Delhi to participate in Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting.

The Quad Ministers during their meeting also discussed the situation in Ukraine and lasting peace in accordance with the international law of the UN charter, said the deputy Press Secretary.

Speaking about India and Japan's bilateral relationship and India's G20 Presidency, the deputy said that the relationship is strengthening and that Japan would like to cooperate with India during the G20 presidency throughout the year.



"He (Foreign Minister Hayashi) arrived early in India to attend the Quad Breakfast meeting. He took part in Raisina panel discussion. He held several bilateral meetings like with Oman, Canada and he participated in the walking lunch hosted by FM Jaishankar", she said.

"He had participated in the working lunch hosted by Jaishankar. It lasted about an hour. The two ministers have met several times. It is his first visit to India. He paid respect to Jaishankar who recently concluded the G20 ministerial meeting and as being the chair of the G7, Japan would like to cooperate with India at G20 presidency throughout the year", she added.

On the participation of the ministers at the Quad panel discussion, Okano said that the Minister talked about the possible directions of the Quad and expressed his views that Quad is guided by the vision of free Indo - Pacific and there was a discussion on ASEAN centrality as well.

Further briefing about the defence cooperation between the two countries, she said that the relationship has been very active and promoted significantly.

"Relations in the area of defence have been promoted significantly between India and Japan. They are great for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. There was a joint exercise with the participation of the Indian carriers for the first time between our force and the Indian force. Cooperation has progressed significantly", said Okano.

Speaking about Hayashi not attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India due to domestic parliamentary sessions and instead sending Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the deputy said that his counterpart understood the constraints.

"You may have heard that Hayashi was not able to attend the meetings due to his some commitment...However, he directed Deputy Minister to attend on his behalf. Foreign Minister Jaishankar understood the constraints that our Foreign Minister had", she said.

On being asked for Japan's reaction on no Joint communique issued by the G20 Foreign Ministers, Okano said that it is the Chair's decision and she has no comment on that. (ANI)

