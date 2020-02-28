Foreign Secretary conveys India's support for Afghans in pursuit of peace

Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb 28 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla on Friday met acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Haroon Chakhansuri here and conveyed India's support for Afghans in their pursuit for sustainable peace, security and development.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Acting Foreign Minister @hchakhansuri of Afghanistan. They reviewed and positively assessed developments in bilateral strategic partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

"Foreign Secretary conveyed India's support for the people of Afghanistan in their pursuit for sustainable peace, security and development," Kumar tweeted.

The meeting comes ahead of the US-Taliban deal, which has been negotiated for almost 18 months between the two sides and is expected to be signed in Doha on Saturday.

On the same day, the US and Afghanistan are expected to issue a joint declaration to emphasise American commitments to the war-torn country.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are expected to be in Kabul for the announcement of the declaration in the weekend. (ANI)

