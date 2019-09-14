Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Foreign Secretary Gokhale to visit Iran on Sept 15

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will embark on a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday to attend the 16th Foreign Office Consultations.
During the visit, Gokhale will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Syed Abbas Araghchi, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
The Foreign Secretary is also expected to call on country's Foreign Minister Javed Zarif, Kumar added.
The visit has come at a time when Iran is facing crippling sanctions from the United States aimed at decreasing the country's export.
India stopped importing crude oil from Iran after the reimposition of American economic sanctions came into effect in May and has since then moved to other supply sources such as Saudi Arabia to make up for the lost volumes. (ANI)

