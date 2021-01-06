Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to speak at UNSC open debate today on international peace, security

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday will address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts.



"Open Debate: Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla will represent India in #UNSC. Watch live: 06 January 2021, starting 0830 EST (1900 hours IST)," India at UN, NY wrote in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, India's flag was installed at the UNSC stakeout as the country begins its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period.

"India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development. We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world," said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN. (ANI)

