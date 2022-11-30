Foreign Secretary Kwatra receives extension for 16-months

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's tenure extension for 16 months has been approved in the post beyond his date of superannuation on December 31 this year, a governmnet order said.

Kwatra, on May 1 assumed charge as the new Foreign Secretary of the country, informed Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"Vinay Kwatra assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today morning. #TeamMEA wishes Foreign Secretary Kwatra a productive and successful tenure ahead," tweeted Bagchi.

According to the government orders, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to 'Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation ie. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in the public interest as per provisions of Fundamental Rule 56 (3)."

His tenure extends at a time when India is all set to assume its G20 presidency on December 1.

In its presidency, India will host over 200 meetings across the nation in 50 cities, according to the sources.



India will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1st of this year.

India will host the G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

As per the sources, the meetings will take place in less explored parts of the country at very exotic locations of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G-20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives.

"Jan Bhagidari" refers to the participation of people in governance at the local level. The government of any country can stand on its feet only when the people of the nation consider themselves to be indispensable organs of it. Hence the involvement of people in governance at all levels is of utmost importance.

India will also light up 100 monuments on December 1st with the G-20 logo as the country officially takes the presidency of the grouping.

Many are hopeful that India can make meaningful contributions to the global economy and can help improve the current unstable geopolitical state of affairs during her reign as president. (ANI)

