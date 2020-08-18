Foreign Secretary on 2-day visit to Bangladesh to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning from August 18, where he will discuss and strengthen bilateral cooperation on matters of mutual interests.

"Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India is on a visit to Dhaka from August 18-19 2020, to discuss and take forward cooperation on matters of mutual interest," said a release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Relations between India and Bangladesh have seen a boost in various sectors including trade, maritime and economy.

The first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram port was launched by the Shipping Minister Mansukh Madaviya on July 16. It was termed as a historic move as this sea route will open a new chapter in the India-Bangladesh maritime relations by allowing the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the transit of goods from India.

Earlier on August 15, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran said that Dhaka would also like to be a part of New Delhi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative.

"I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to having a much better relationship with India. We already have very good relations with India and it can be taken to a higher level," the Bangladeshi envoy told ANI.

He further said that India and Bangladesh can complement each other with regard to becoming self-reliant. (ANI)

