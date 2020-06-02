Foreign Secretary, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral, regional issues

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held talks with Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday that they also discussed the agenda of India-Russia engagements in the months ahead.

"Foreign Secretary was pleased to connect with Ambassador of Russia to discuss the agenda of India-Russia engagements in the months ahead and to take stock of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Srivastava said in a tweet. (ANI)

