Foreign Secretary Shringla extends wishes to Canadian envoy Nadir Patel as he departs from India

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday extended his best wishes to Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel as he departs from India after more than six years from his post.

"In a virtual farewell interaction, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla wished Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel the very best as he departs India after six & a half years in his post. He will be remembered as a friend of India's & for his contribution to strengthening India and Canada relations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Patel said, "A warm & engaging conversation, reflected on 6+ years of growth across all parts of the relationship; took the opportunity to express appreciation for the countless number of talented folks in the MEA who contributed to bolstering bilateral relations. True friends & partners."

Earlier, this week, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Patel talked about various issues - COVID-19 assistance to India, the role of private companies, individual stepping up to help India, and travel restrictions.

Regarding, Canadian assistance to India, Patel said, "The first consignment arrived a few days ago and we'll have another flight arriving with additional supplies in the next couple of days. Canadian Govt started off with USD 10 million donations to Indian Red Cross"

"We sent 350 ventilators, 25000 vials of Remdesivir and 1450 oxygen concentrators via Unicef. Outpouring of support and solidarity with people of India in Canada has been special. Provinces of Ontario and Saskatchewan have collectively brought forward 3100 ventilators," added Nadir Patel.

Talking about role of private companies, and individual stepping up to help India, he said, "A number of private companies that are active in India have stepped up & have donated to Redcross and other organizations. Several million dollars have come in. We will see more support coming in." (ANI)