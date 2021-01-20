Foreign Secretary Shringla meets ambassadors of EU countries

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday met Ambassadors of European Union (EU) countries and discussed the upcoming India-EU+27 Leaders' Summit in May.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Foreign Secretary discussed strategic cooperation the context of the summit with a focus on trade, investments, climate change and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Natural partners for greener, prosperous world: Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Ambassadors of EU countries today and discussed strategic cooperation in the context of India-EU+27 Leaders' Summit in May; focus on trade, investments, climate change and Indo-Pacific," Srivastava tweeted.



Ugo Astuto, EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, in a tweet, said that global health, digitalization, connectivity, defence of multilateralism were among the priority areas discussed with Shringla.

"Wonderful interaction with Secretary @HarshShringla along with EU27. Among priority areas discussed: global health, ClimateAction, digitalization, connectivity, defence of multilateralism, trade and investments," he said.

India and the EU also held their first maritime security dialogue in a virtual format today, the External Ministry said in a release.

The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the maritime security environment, regional cooperation activities, developments of mutual interest and opportunities for cooperation between India and the EU. (ANI)

