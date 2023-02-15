Foreign Secy Kwatra, Bangladesh counterpart review bilateral partnership

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday reviewed the bilateral partnership between the neighbours.

"Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra held Foreign Office Consultations with @FSMasud of Bangladesh. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral partnership including political, security, trade, investment, defence, connectivity, water, power and sub-regional cooperation," read a tweet on the official handle of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

The two countries agreed to maintain close engagement in the context of Bangladesh's participation as a guest country during India's ongoing G20 Presidency.



Kwatra is on an official visit to Bangladesh from February 15-16 to review the bilateral relationship between the two countries, which ranges from security to power and energy, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





"Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra arrives in Dhaka for the India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations. A significant stride towards fortifying the strong India-Bangladeh partnership and charting the path for a brighter future," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted on Tuesday.



Further, according to the MEA statement, during his two-day (February 15-16) visit to Bangladesh, Kwatra and Masud Bin Momen will review the entire range of bilateral relationships, including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity, and sub-regional cooperation.

Kwatra is visiting Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart.

"The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority according to India's 'Neighborhood First' Policy. Bangladesh is India's topmost development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas," the MEA added. (ANI)

