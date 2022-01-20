Foreign Secy Shringla holds talks with German Chief of Naval Staff on maritime security ties

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed German Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach to India and held talks on maritime security ties, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.



The talks between the two leaders focused on maritime security cooperation in context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo Pacific in line with its recent Indo Pacific guidelines.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed German Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Schonbach @chiefdeunavy to India. Talks focused on maritime security cooperation in context of greater engagement by Germany in the #IndoPacific in line with its recent Indo-Pacific Guidelines," Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

