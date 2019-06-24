Former Afghan PM praises Pak's role in peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, during a visit to the country for a conference.

"Pakistan is a very important country and Islamabad could play a key role in bringing peace in Afghanistan and now they are doing it," the former Prime Minister told Anadolu Agency in Bhurban.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in "bringing Taliban to the negotiating table," the Turkish state-run news agency reported.

"I praised Pakistan's sincere efforts and I am sure they will continue its help to bring peace in our country," Hekmatyar said.

The 71-year-old leader was received by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi upon his arrival to the country on Saturday. 57 other Afghan leaders accompanied Hekmatyar during his visit for a peace conference.

"We welcome every country and individual who is taking any step for peace in Afghanistan. War always ends with peace and now the war in our country will also end with peace," he added.

He also demanded the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, outlining that the Afghan people need to "decide their future." (ANI)

