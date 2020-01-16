Former Afghan president Karzai extends support to US-led peace process, calls it 'very good thing'

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Extending support to the US-led peace process, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday said that the majority of people in his country would accept the presence of American forces if it brings peace in the war-torn country.

"Now the US has started the peace process which is a very very good thing which we strongly support and have given the support to ambassador [Zalmay] Khalilzad to carry on," said Karzai said during an interactive session at Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

"A vast majority of people would agree with a US presence in Afghanistan provided Afghanistan to become peaceful, Afghan people are given the opportunity to live in a dignified way. There is no interference in and politics and institutions in Afghanistan aren't interfering with," he added.

On tensions in the middle eastern region following the killing of Iran Quds forces chief, General Qaseem Sulemaini, Karzai said that two "grave development"--Killing to Sulemaini and downing of Ukrainian plane by Iran-- will have an impact in the region.



He said that both Iran and the United States will have to show "wisdom" in order to resolve the issues, adding that this wisdom must start from America.

"Two very grave development took place in the region the assassination of General Soleimani and the coming of people of Iran to the streets in protests in millions and millions of people showing unity of the Iranian people and the pride they have for their country and finally the unfortunate downing of the Ukranian airliner which made everybody sad including the Iranian people. the two development was definitely going to impact how Iranian sees themselves and their future," Karzai said.

"While there was extreme anger in Iran over what the United States has done, I have seen wisdom shown in not overly aggravating the situation beyond repair and I saw the same thing in the US, in their remarks and in their statements. I do see an opportunity and I hope their is an opportunity. we very much want wisdom to prevail on both side but I personally believe that this wisdom must start first with the US," he added.

While talking about its eastern neighbour, Karzai said that Afghanistan has serious complaints with the Pakistan government and its military for "promoting extremism" in the region

"When we became refugees after the Soviet invasion, Pakistani people received us with tremendously open arms. But, we have serious complaints against the Pakistani government and their military institutions for interference in Afghanistan for the promotion of extremism," Karzai said.

The former Afghan president contended India-Pakistan conflict has "impacted" Afghanistan tremendously.

"There is no other way for Afghanistan, we need the peace process to be successful. The India-Pakistan conflict has impacted Afghanistan tremendously. Maintaining a balance has been difficult." Karzai further said. (ANI)

