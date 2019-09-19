Former Afghan president Karzai urges US to resume peace talks with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday urged the US government to resume peace talks with the Taliban.

"Today I am calling on the US government to resume the peace talks with the Taliban and we want the peace talks to be transparent," said Karzai, as quoted by the TOLO news.

Karzai, who served as Afghanistan's president for more than a decade also urged the Taliban to seek the peace talks with the Afghan as much as with the US.

On September 8, Trump administration called off the peace deal after the Taliban claimed responsibility of a bomb blast in Kabul that took the life of an American soldier.

But a Taliban attack in Kabul on September 6, which killed 12 including a US soldier, prompted Trump to pull out, saying the group "probably don't have the power to negotiate." (ANI)

