Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai (File photo)
Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai (File photo)

Former Afghan presidents slams Pak over missile attacks on Kunar

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 02:20 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday said that Pakistan's repeated missile attacks on Kunar province in the war-torn country are acts of aggression and blatantly violates international law.
He urged Islamabad to stop such attacks and prevent further soaring of ties between two countries.
"The Pakistan military's repeate d attacks on #Kunar are acts of aggression against our soil and blatant violations of international law. I call on the Govt of Pakistan to stop these attacks immediately and prevent further damage to relations between the two countries, and to adopt a peaceful and civilized attitude towards Afghanistan," Karzai said in a tweet.
Karzai's remarks came after three civilians were killed as Pakistani forces fired at least 180 rockets from across the border into eastern Kunar province, Pajhwok News Agency quoted officials as saying on Thursday.
Pakistan fired over 200 missiles on Kunar province in the last three days, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim had said on August 20. The attacks destroyed four houses.
In the same month, Afghanistan reiterated "strong condemnation" over Pakistan's military violations along its border and sought for the intervention of the United Nations in the matter.
"Afghanistan reiterates its strong condemnation of Pakistan's failure to adhere to its obligations under the principles of the UN Charter, including Article 2, as well as international law and international humanitarian law," the letter said.
It had said that these violations were in the form of shellings of the districts located along with the eastern parts of Afghanistan, construction of military forces and barriers on Afghan territory, and violation of Afghan air-space by Pakistani military aircraft. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 02:50 IST

Anti-Pak protests launched in NY, yellow taxicabs and trucks...

New York [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): Hundreds of taxis and trucks appeared on the busy streets of New York on Thursday morning displaying atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. The yellow taxicabs and mini trucks carrying rooftop digital advertising highlighted the plight and miseries that minorities

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 02:26 IST

Operationalisation of Chabahar Port mentioned during India-Iran bilateral

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The operationalisation of Chabahar Port was mentioned during the bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani here on Thursday, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 02:02 IST

Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to support Saudi...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The Pentagon on Thursday said that it will send four radar systems, a battery of Patriot missiles and about 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia, in a move that would strengthen the Kingdom's defences in the wake of attacks on its oil facilities earlier this month

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:33 IST

Elimination of terrorism precondition for survival of our...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of our region itself, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday following the high octane drama at the SAARC meeting here on

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:25 IST

Pak cries foul over Indian media raising issue of UNSC allowing...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday expressed disappointment that a certain section of the Indian media was "unnecessarily politicising" the issue in which the UN Security Council (UNSC) had approved a request by Islamabad to allow global terrorist Hafiz Saeed to access his bank

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:57 IST

Next SAARC summit to take place in Pak, dates to be proposed...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The next South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit is scheduled to take place in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and dates will be proposed soon, said the country's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:51 IST

New York: Pak FM Qureshi evades question on Hafiz Saeed

New York [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday (local time) evaded a question on proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:52 IST

New York: Pak FM holds up SAARC meeting, refuses to attend...

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session here saw high voltage drama with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi first holding up the meeting here on Thursday and then refusing to attend the conference until External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar f

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:47 IST

Imran Khan holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister on UNGA sidelines

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:37 IST

Protect us from Pak Army, ISI; Muhajir activist appeals to Modi, Trump

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): Highlighting the atrocities committed against the ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan, a woman Muhajir activist on Thursday demanded cessation of funding and aid to the "terrorist state" and urged US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prote

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:16 IST

Jaishankar participates in BRICS Ministerial Meeting in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took part in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:15 IST

PM Modi meets Iran President for bilateral on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Iran President Hassan Rouhani here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More
iocl