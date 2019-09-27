Former Afghan presidents slams Pak over missile attacks on Kunar

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday said that Pakistan's repeated missile attacks on Kunar province in the war-torn country are acts of aggression and blatantly violates international law.

He urged Islamabad to stop such attacks and prevent further soaring of ties between two countries.

"The Pakistan military's repeate d attacks on #Kunar are acts of aggression against our soil and blatant violations of international law. I call on the Govt of Pakistan to stop these attacks immediately and prevent further damage to relations between the two countries, and to adopt a peaceful and civilized attitude towards Afghanistan," Karzai said in a tweet.

Karzai's remarks came after three civilians were killed as Pakistani forces fired at least 180 rockets from across the border into eastern Kunar province, Pajhwok News Agency quoted officials as saying on Thursday.

Pakistan fired over 200 missiles on Kunar province in the last three days, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim had said on August 20. The attacks destroyed four houses.

In the same month, Afghanistan reiterated "strong condemnation" over Pakistan's military violations along its border and sought for the intervention of the United Nations in the matter.

"Afghanistan reiterates its strong condemnation of Pakistan's failure to adhere to its obligations under the principles of the UN Charter, including Article 2, as well as international law and international humanitarian law," the letter said.

It had said that these violations were in the form of shellings of the districts located along with the eastern parts of Afghanistan, construction of military forces and barriers on Afghan territory, and violation of Afghan air-space by Pakistani military aircraft. (ANI)

