Former Afghan security officer shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Farah province

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 (ANI): Sultan Mohammad, a former government security force member was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Farah province, local Taliban officials confirmed.

Mohammad was a member of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the previous government of Afghanistan and he was killed on Monday, reported local media.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim had changed occupation and was running a small shop in the province market.



Law and order situation has deteriorated since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August. Although the leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Ahkundzada announced a general amnesty following the unexpected fall of the former government, there have been several reports of arbitrary detentions, targeted killings, and attacks on former Afghan government employees.

The former soldiers, government officials, and those who have worked with foreign alliances have not yet been safe for the last six months.

They are either killed or imprisoned and the Taliban are taking no responsibility and are closing the files as of mysterious murders by unknown gunmen, reported local media. (ANI)





