Former Afghanistan President slams Pakistan for mistreating Afghan refugees

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai attacked Pakistan for 'mistreating' the Afghan refugees who crossed the border after the Taliban took over the country, Khaama Press reported on Monday.

Karzai expressed his concerns over the mistreatment of the refugees by the Pakistan government. He also urged the Pakistan administration to treat the refugees as per international laws and human rights values.

Karzai also asked the United Nations and human rights organisations to monitor the situation and provide the Afghan refugees with better-living conditions.

As per media reports over 1100 Afghan refugees including women and children have been arrested and imprisoned in the Sindh state of Pakistan, Hamid Karzai tweeted.

Khaama Press, citing its monitoring desk, said that thousands of Afghans cross Turkham and Spin Boldak borders daily and most do so without holding valid entry permits and visas.

The Afghan immigrants in Pakistan do not hold any legal status as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has not yet launched the process of registering the immigrants.

One of the main reasons behind the rising number of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan is the political instability and economic crisis in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier on Sunday, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai's brother, Mahmood Karzai, a key Afghan businessman was detained by the Taliban at the Kabul airport, sources told Khaama Press.

The former minister of Urban Development and Land, Mahmood Karzai, has been prohibited from travelling abroad due to legal issues, a spokesman for the Taliban said, reported Tolo News



Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah are the two high-level politicians who remained in Afghanistan even after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Former President Hamid Karzai has been criticizing the Taliban government regarding curbing women's rights and has been demanding the Taliban form an 'inclusive' government.

He slammed the Taliban for clashes in the Panjshir region between the National Resistant Forces (NRF) and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, amid rising killings in the country. He said that it is time that the bloodshed must stop.

He also expressed concern over the ban on girls' education imposed by the Taliban and said such a step could further push the country backwards. He also said the regime must ensure that all sections of the population feel represented by the government.

Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

Armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds.

Mahmood Karzai is a major shareholder in the modern commercial city of Aino Mina in the Southern Kandahar province. Former President, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani had accused him of seizing government lands to build the Aino Mina city during the presidency of his brother, Hamid Karzai, reported Khaama Press.

Mahmood Karzai was appointed as minister of Urban Development and Land by former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in June 2020 and was approved by the parliament in late December of the same year.

Mahmood Karzai was working as Minister of Urban Development and Land until the collapse of Ashraf Ghani's government. (ANI)

