Former chief procurator of Jilin confesses to bribery

Shijiazhuang [China], August 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial People's Procuratorate, has admitted to taking bribes during an open trial at the Municipal Intermediate People's Court of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province on Thursday.

Yang was accused of illegally accepting money and gifts worth 46.35 million yuan (about 6.67 million US dollars) by taking advantage of his various posts, or the convenience associated with his status, to help others profit between 2011 and 2019, according to an indictment.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence, which the defendant and his lawyers examined in turn. Both sides gave their full accounts of events.

In his final statement, Yang pled guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was open to the public and was attended by legislators, political advisors, the press and members of the public.

His sentence will be announced at a later date. (ANI/Xinhua)

