Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya refutes speculations of joining politics

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 7 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has refuted speculations doing the rounds in the political circles about his joining politics in the coming days.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Jayasuriya denied his joining politics and said that he put out the statement on social media in support of the people who are protesting against the severe economic crisis in the country.

"No, I don't want to be in politics. But what is happening for the last few months in my country is not right and that is why I put out a statement on social media in support of the people who are protesting on the street," said Jayasuriya.

The former ace cricketer further said that his social media message is only for those who really want solutions to the ongoing economic crisis as there are some who may try to take advantage of such a situation.

Jayasuriya appealed to the protesters not to take law into their own hands and protest in a peaceful and democratic manner.

"I always say no to violence. Violence will take the country down. So we don't want to see that happening," he added.



He is hopeful that things will change soon in Sri Lanka. "I hope that things will change soon. I think the government needs to listen to the public," Jayasuriya told ANI.

Cricketer-turned-politician Arjuna Ranatunga held the government responsible for the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

"This government changed the entire Constitution for their own benefit. People are only asking for basic things, including milk powder, gas, rice, and petrol. I don't agree with the violence that took place during the protest. The country has been in a major crisis for the last two years. The government gives the excuse of COVID-19 pandemic, but the entire world went through it," Arjuna Ranatunga told ANI.

Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is battling severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation.

The economy of the island nation has been in a freefall since the onset of the COVID pandemic while being caught with shortages of medicines, food, besides undergoing long power cuts.

The Sri Lankan rupee is fast depreciating against the dollar and foreign debt is mounting. The Sri Lankan government's income has also taken a big hit due to a drop in tourism that has given rise to gas and fuel shortages, leading to massive power cuts. (ANI)

