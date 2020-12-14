Former envoy writes open letter on Canada's vote bank politics

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made remarks on the farmers' agitation in the wake of the recently enacted farm laws, Former High Commissioner to Canada Vishnu Prakash slammed Trudeau for "gratuitously wading" into ongoing protests by Indian farmers adding that it has added "fan to the flames".

The former diplomat wrote in an open letter said, "Yet the fact remains that not unoften, bilateral political equations develop stress, due to the propensity of certain Canadian political parties and leaders to engage in vote bank politics."

"It is well known that the separatist and violent Khalistani elements carry out anti-India activities, from the safety of the Canadian soil. They are also radicalising the Canadian youth with far-reaching consequences, which is being ignored at the altar of short-term political expediency," the letter read.

The former envoy to Canada wrote that Khalistani elements in Canada control a number of prominent Gurudwaras which gives them access to substantial funds, "some of which are allegedly diverted to the electoral campaign of political parties especially the Liberals."

"They regularly hold demonstrations, rallies and other events where anti-India slogans are raised and terrorists eulogized. Few Canadian politicians have qualms about attending such events which provide the oxygen of publicity to the separatists," his letter read.



The former diplomat added, "Prime Minister Trudeau gratuitously waded into ongoing protests by Indian farmers, saying that the situation is concerning, and we're all very worried about family and friends. His comments were uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames."

He pointed out that the 'irony' is that Canada is one of the most strident critics of India's minimum support price (MSP) at the World Trade Organization, yet actuated by questionable motives suddenly opted to express concern and support for the farmers.

"The Indian Government has, in good faith, been holding talks at Ministerial level with the representatives of agitating farmers, was conveniently ignored by Ottawa. The Canadian Government also chose to forget how earlier this year, notwithstanding treaty obligations, they had dismissed the rights of the hereditary chiefs of the First Nations over their traditional lands," he added.

The Indian Foreign Services officer further hit out at the blatant interference in India's internal affairs by Ottawa to appease a section of the Liberal party's voter base "is completely unacceptable and cannot but cast a long shadow on bilateral relations."

"Such behaviour, against well-established diplomatic norms, is also bound to hurt Canada's own standing in the world. It further carries the risk of other nations repaying Canada in the same token," he added.

This comes after despite India's warning to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his earlier remarks on farmers' protests, the PM has once again commented that he "will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests". (ANI)

