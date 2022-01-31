Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad mocks Canadian PM, says 'You get served what you deserve'

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad mocks Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amid anti-COVID rules protests in Ottawa for the second straight day on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Welcome to Karma Cafe. There are no menus here. You get served what you deserve. How much ever-powerful you are you will get dished #JustinTrudeau"

Notably, Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location from their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest, according to Canadian media reports.



Thousands of truckers and others opposed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent public health measures and gathered near Parliament Hill on Sunday, according to CBC, which said that crowds were thinning out in the evening.

Freedom Convoy protest continues on Monday when Canada's House of Commons is expected to resume sitting after the holiday break.

According to the Ottawa law enforcement, the policing costs due to the ongoing protest are estimated at over $800,000 (Canadian dollars, or about 627,000 USD) a day. (ANI)

