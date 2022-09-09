Former Indian High Commissioner to UK expresses grief over demise of Queen Elizabeth

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Former High Commissioner of India to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam has expressed grief over the demise of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II and said that her death is an "extremely sorrowful occasion".

"The passing away of Queen Elizabeth is an extremely sorrowful occasion. I feel very sad and I know that people in the UK would also be very dejected about this great loss," Ghanashyam told ANI.

Talking about Queen Elizabeth's legacy, Ghanashyam said, "She became Queen at a very young age and served as monarch of the UK for over seven decades. And in all her 70 years she went through some really turbulent times, ups and down but throughout she remained consistent in serving the people of her country and her sense of duty is very highly regarded by the people of the UK."

The former Higher Commissioner said that the Queen was an amazing human, down-to-earth, simple and humble person. Ghanashyam further said that she saw the Queen's personality when they met in March 2018 while presenting the papers to the longest-serving monarch of the UK.

"She was so nice and warm and simple and so humble that you could not remember that she was the monarch of the country, she was such a down-to-earth person, talked very well in a very soft voice, very dignified and I came away really feeling good after meeting her. Then I had some other occasions to meet her as well. She likes to do several events at Buckingham Palace and several other places," she said.

"And the thing which really struck me is how despite being the Queen she reached out to people. At her garden party, for instance, there was such a big crowd of people she went on her own and met everyone in the gardens of Buckingham Palace," Ghanashyam added.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on Thursday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the Queen as he hailed her inspiring leadership.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the demise of the Queen on September 8. The statement referred to the Queen's eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King succeeding the queen who reigned for 70 years and 7 months.

Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the Queen was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Condolences poured in from around the world. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the Queen.

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, has become the new monarch. A 10-day mourning was declared over the death of Elizabeth II, who was the formal head of state of 15 countries.

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and there will be a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Thereafter, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. (ANI)

