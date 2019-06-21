Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei confesses to taking bribes

Tianjin [China], June 20 (ANI): Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei, during a trail on Thursday, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes of 2 million USD.

The verdict of the trial conducted before the Tianjin First Intermediate People's Court will be announced at a later date.

Meng has been accused of using the positions he held from 2005-2017 to help companies and people make illegal gains, and of accepting bribes of over 14 million yuan (US $2 million). He admitted to all the charges, reported by South China Morning Post.

In March, he was expelled from the Communist Party of China after an investigation revealed that the 65-year-old was suspected of taking bribes and breaching disciplinary rules, according to thparty's anti-corruption watchdog.

Meng Hongwei became the first Chinese official to be elected as Interpol Chief in November 2016. He also served as Chinese vice minister for public security before he went missing in September last year in China. Chinese authorities later announced his detention on account of accepting bribes. He resigned as Interpol Chief in October last year. (ANI)

