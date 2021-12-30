Former ISI Chief Lt General Asad Durrani terms OIC summit as 'circus'

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30(ANI): Former ISI chief Lt General Asad Durrani has called the 17th session of the Emergency Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers a "Circus".

He said the OIC has proved to be good for nothing once again as no immediate action plan and pledges for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan were seen, according to Global Village Space, in a virtual webinar hosted by Development Communications Network. Notably, the OIC summit concluded on Sunday, December 19 in Islamabad where Envoys of 57 Islamic nations met.

Durrani commented that the only significant takeaway from the massive gathering is the formation of the Humanitarian Trust Fund in support of the Islamic Development Bank and Food Security Programme to the ongoing catastrophe in Afghanistan.

According to Global Village Space, speaking in the webinar on OIC meet in Islamabad, Durrani remarked, "Pakistan would be the biggest loser if it could not play its due role in Afghanistan at the time of crisis. This is unfortunate that the Muslim world is yet to come up with any joint action plan to combat the humanitarian crisis beyond the political differences with the Taliban.".



As the economic crisis is also looming over Pakistan, it just cannot think of helping the Afghans alone and hence the OIC meet was important for it. However, Durrani chided the OIC meet and put a question mark on the entire meet citing that nothing concrete was achieved in it.

Notably, representatives of the US, UN and EU joined the summit. The main objective of the massive gathering was to ensure peace support and address the issues of Afghan citizens. However, as per Duranni, it was nothing short of a "circus".

This is the first international-level mega meet of Islamic Nations ever since the Taliban regime took over Afghanistan.

In the 2021 Global Hunger Index, Afghanistan ranks 103rd out of the 116 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2021 GHI scores. With a score of 28.3, Afghanistan has a level of hunger that is termed as serious.

As hunger rises in Afghanistan, the global community feels the need to intervene and help Afghans in these times of crisis. (ANI)

