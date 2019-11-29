Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dies at 101

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 29 (ANI): Japan's former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone died on Friday morning at a hotel in Tokyo, NHK reported.

He was 101-year-old.

Nakasone served as the Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party from 1982 to 1987.

He was best known for his close relationship with US President Ronald Reagan, popularly called the "Ron-Yasu" friendship.

On the day of his death, he was the oldest living former Japanese Prime Minister as well as the oldest living former state leader in the world. (ANI)

