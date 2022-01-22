Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammed hospitalised

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The 96-year-old former Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, has been hospitalised for the third time in a little over a month and admitted to the National Heart Institute, the country's leading cardiological medical institution, media reported on Saturday, citing his spokesperson.

The spokesperson reportedly said that Mahathir was placed in the coronary care unit.

Later in the day, the politician's daughter, Mahathir Marina, said that he was in a stable condition.



"He is currently stable and is responding well to treatment. Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and family ask Malaysians to pray for Dr Mahathir's full and speedy recovery," Mahathir Marina said, as quoted by Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Last time, Mahathir Mohamad was hospitalised on January 7 for undergoing an elective medical procedure at the same hospital. The ex-Prime Minister was released from the medical institute six days later.

Mahathir served as Malaysian Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003. In 2018, at the age of 92, he was elected for the same post again. The politician left the office for reasons of principle in March 2020 during reshuffles in the government. Mahathir refused to work in one cabinet with politicians who lost the 2018 elections to his party in the wake of the biggest corruption scandal in the country's history. (ANI/Sputnik)



