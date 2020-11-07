Former news presenter, 2 others killed in Kabul explosion

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Kabul-based former news presenter Yama Siawash was killed in an explosion in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul's PD9 on Saturday morning, Tolo News reported.

Siawash, a former Tolo News presenter, and two other people were killed in an IED blast that targeted their vehicle belonged to the government-owned Central Bank.

All those who lost their lives in the attack, including Siawash, were employees of the Central Bank, police said.



Esmatullah Kohsar, head of media office of the Central Bank, said that Ahmadullah Anas, the operation deputy of the Central Bank, and Amin, a driver of the bank, were also killed in the explosion.

The attack comes days after gunmen stormed Kabul University, killed at least 22 people and wounding dozens more.

Violence has remained high in the country amidst the ongoing efforts to start peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha. (ANI)

