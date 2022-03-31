Former Pak Finance Minister Dar speaks with PTI's estranged leader amid ongoing political unrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Pakistan's former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen over the current political situation in the country, local media reported citing sources on Wednesday.

Both the leaders also spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly. Buzdar has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan but the resignation is yet to be accepted, Geo News reported citing sources within the PML-N and Jahangir Tareen group.

Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone for about half an hour and discussed the current political situation in Pakistan. They also discussed possible ways of cooperation at the Punjab Assembly level and the centre, said the sources.

The two leaders have agreed to keep the communication channels open and work together in the future including discussions on bringing a joint candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI on Monday announced Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister after Usman Buzdar resigned from the top post.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. (ANI)