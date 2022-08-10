Former Pak minister warns Shehbaz govt against arresting Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 (ANI): Former interior minister of Pakistan and Awami Muslim League chief, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government saying that if anyone tries to arrest Imran Khan that would trigger instability and bloody politics in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sheikh Rasheed said, "The two-vote government, with 15 coalition parties, is going rampant. Their failed agenda is to disqualify Imran Khan and qualify Nawaz Sharif. Economic destruction, political instability, extortion and terrorism. The beginning of his politics will be buried."

"The security of the country is more important than national politics and power. Afghanistan's instability will also affect Pakistan. Extortion and suicide attacks have begun. Desires of the government cannot make news," he said adding that arresting Imran Khan or planning to break PTI will be the start of bloody politics.



The former federal minister's statement came right after the government filed references against the PTI chairman in prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency has also launched a probe into the illegal funding and has summoned senior PTI leaders to appear before it, The News International reported.

Blaming the Shehbaz government for Pakistan's economy, the former federal minister further said that China is thinking well of Pakistan and the rulers should understand its signals.

The agenda is to disqualify Imran Khan and make Nawaz Sharif eligible, he said. (ANI)

