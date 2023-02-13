Former Pak PM Abbasi says Imran can sue Bajwa for treason: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said former prime minister Imran Khan could move court over retired Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's involvement in ousting his government last year, the Dawn reported.

Speaking at a Dawn News broadcast on Saturday, Abbasi said the inquiry Imran has requested for was provided for under Article 6 of the country constitution. "If Imran Khan thinks the Constitution was violated, he should file an Article 6 petition," he said, adding, "It is his right."

According to Pakistan's constitution, Article 6 states any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

"When he became a part of the process, then he is equally responsible as others. He also got support in completing his numbers in the confidence vote. The probe must be held, but inquiries are not held this way. The army and the government have their own systems. The request Imran is making pertains to Article 6, hence he should file a petition." Abbasi was quoted as saying in the report.

He added that Khan has made so many accusations and allegations that one has no clue which one ought to be taken seriously, the Dawn quoted Abbasi as saying further.



Khan on January 10 called for an internal military inquiry against Bajwa over his alleged 'admission' of being involved in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government's ouster last year, according to another report by Dawn.

The former PM was referring to Bajwa's remarks published in a column by Javed Chaudhry. In the article, Bajwa said his 'crime' was not stepping in to save Imran's government. He was also quoted as saying that "these people (the PTI) were dangerous for the country", according to the Dawn report.

On the army chief's acknowledgment of the military's involvement in politics, Khan was quoted as saying, "There should be an internal army inquiry against him for the statements that he proudly and arrogantly gave that 'I made the decision because the country's conditions were such', as if he was some economic expert."

The Dawn further quoted Chaudhry as claiming that he had asked the former army chief, "why did you overthrow Imran Khan's government?" to which Gen Bajwa allegedly answered, "We did not overthrow his government. Our only crime was that why we did not save his government. Imran wanted us to step in and save his government."

"I would have kept supporting Imran Khan and would have respectfully retired after bidding him farewell but I sacrificed my image for my country. I took the correct but difficult decision," Chaudhry quoted the former army chief as saying. (ANI)

