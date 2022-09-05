Former Pak PM Gilani lambasts Imran Khan over "failed" flood rescue ops in Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 (ANI): Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has criticized former PM Imran Khan over the failure of the Punjab government in rescuing flood victims and neglecting the plights of the residents.

Also a PPP leader, Gilani has alleged that Imran Khan's narrative is completely against Pakistan's interests. He held Imran Khan responsible for the failing rescue and relief operations in South Punjab and said the government is unable to tackle the devastating flood situation.

Gilani made these remarks while addressing a press conference at Multan Bilawal House along with PPP South Punjab President Syed Ahmed Mehmood. He demanded the government immediately provide relief to people trapped in floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

He thrashed Imran Khan for holding rallying as the people of the Punjab province continue to suffer at the hands of flash floods. Gilani said the Punjab government was not visible in flood-affected areas while Imran Khan was addressing meetings at the public exchequer for his re-induction into power.

"Imran Khan is the only politician and former premier in the country who enjoys all perks," he said adding "People have become homeless, many buildings have collapsed but the provincial government is not visible in South Punjab."



He highlighted that the current floods are more devastating than the 2010 floods. Gilani stressed that he kept politics aside at a time when the country is in flood abyss. He said that he had left his son's by-election and visited flood-affected areas to distribute relief goods among victims.

"The PPP and PDM are very much focused on rehabilitation of flood victims. On the other hand, Imran Khan is addressing rallies but has no time to share miseries of flood victims," he added.

"Voters will reject Imran Khan's narrative based on lies. If the PTI wins, they would resign. The PTI is contesting to resign while the PDM is fighting to rescue the country from economic crisis," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan State Finance Minister Aisha Ghous Pasha said that global lenders will be approached to rehabilitate flood-affected areas. "We will complete estimates of damages from floods in two days," she said.

The cash-strapped country is mulling another emergency loan days after it managed to secure the much-needed bailout package from IMF to avert an imminent default.

Estimates suggest that devastating floods in Pakistan might have caused nearly Rs 2.5 trillion (Pakistani rupees) in losses, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The initial assessment says the economic growth rate could slow down to just 2 per cent in the current fiscal year.

"Our team is also helping to assess the damage caused by floods to draw up plans to support longer-term rehabilitation efforts and strengthen communities' climate resilience," Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye said. (ANI)

