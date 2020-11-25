Former Pak PM Yousaf Gilani holds rally in Multan, son tears up 'false' FIR

Multan [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday led a rally in Multan ahead of the opposition's alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) upcoming jalsa on November 30.

The rally, from Nawan Shehr was led by PPP from Multan's Nawan Shehr to Ghanta Ghar Chowk, in preparation for the PDM jalsa later this month, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Gilani's son, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, got hold of a copy of an FIR filed against the gathering and tore it apart in front of the participants of the rally, claiming it was false.

"The district administration lodged a false FIR for breaking the locks of the venue," Musa Gilani said.

Yousaf Gilani's other son Kasim had tweeted: "The Punjab government has registered a bogus FIR based on false and ridiculous charges Abdul Qadir Gilani, myself and [PPP/PDM]."



According to Geo News, the three sons of the former prime minister, including Musa and Kasim, reached the Lohari Gate police station after a case was filed against them a day earlier and offered the authorities to arrest them on the spot.

Heavy contingents of the police were deployed on all roads leading to Nawan Shehr, as Multan's deputy commissioner Amir Khattak had said that the administration had not allowed PPP to hold a rally.

There were severe traffic jams on the roads towards Nawan Shehr, with blockages reported on Chowk Dera Ada, Kalma Chowk, Tariq Road, and Abdali Road.

The rally's leadership claimed that they had submitted a request for Wednesday's gathering, as well as for the PDM jalsa in Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, two weeks prior but the district administration had not responded, reported Geo News.

The opposition's PDM will conduct a rally in Multan after holding similar power shows at Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta, demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation. (ANI)

