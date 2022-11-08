Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams "farcical FIR" in his assassination bid

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the FIR filed by the Punjab province in the case concerning the assassination bid against him as "farcical" and added that his lawyers will soon put forward Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's position.

"On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty," Imran Khan tweeted.

"When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle," he added.

Khan's response comes after a First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination was registered on Monday, after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, Geo news.

Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.



The prime suspect Naveed was arrested on the spot and has been nominated in the case registered under various charges including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and planning to kill someone.

Reacting to the development, PTI leaders rejected the FIR and called it a "mockery of the law and the top court's order."

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that if the FIR doesn't include the three accused nominated by Imran Khan, then it is not more than a piece of paper, according to Geo News.

Another PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that the FIR is an "attempt at a complete cover-up by the three accused through the power of their positions and the state".

"The FIR registered in Wazirabad thana is a sheer mockery of the law & SC order. An attempt at a complete cover-up by the 3 accused thru the power of their positions & the State. Seems regime change conspirators hellbent on destroying Pak totally for their own ends," Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, another PTI member, Omar Ayub Khan said, FIR registered is rejected!! This FIR is not even worth the paper its written on. Mockery of Justice!!" (ANI)

