New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Nick Clegg called on Union Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.
There was no official word on what transpired at the meeting between the two leaders.
Clegg is also the Global Vice President of Facebook and Instagram. (ANI)
Former UK Deputy PM Nick Clegg calls on Home Minister Shah
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:55 IST
