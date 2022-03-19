Four children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], March 19 (ANI): At least four children were killed in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district on Friday, local media reported.

Provincial officials of the southeastern Kandahar province said that a rocket explosion has claimed the lives of four children in Sha Walikot district of the province on Friday morning, Khaama Press reported.

The police headquarters of the province confirmed and said that the incident took place in the sixth district of the province.



Khaama Press cited a statement released by the headquarter that reads the unexploded rocket detonated after the minors played with it.

Meanwhile, another rocket that landed in Garda Serai district of Paktia province killed two and wounded more on Friday, Khaama Press reported.

It is the third explosion in the past ten days that kills and wounds civilians who are mostly children. (ANI)

