Four Chinese military planes enter Taiwan defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], December 7 (ANI): In yet another instance of growing military threats from Beijing, at least four Chinese military planes on Monday incurred into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), marking the fifth intrusion this month.

As reported by Taiwan News, two People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aeroplane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response to the incursion from Beijing, Taiwan sent aircraft and issued radio warnings while deploying air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF planes, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) informed.

Meanwhile, 13 Chinese military planes have made incursions this month in Taiwan's identification zone, including seven spotter planes and six fighter jets, reported Taiwan News.

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that"Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

In other recent developments, the French National Assembly will also vote on a resolution that is aimed at supporting Taipei's participation in international forums, Taiwan News reported. (ANI)