Four civilians killed in separate blasts in Afghanistan's Kabul, Kandahar provinces

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul and Kandahar provinces on Saturday morning, TOLOnews reported citing Police and security sources.

In a statement, Kabul Police said that an explosion happened at a property dealer's office in Tapa-e-Karte Naw in district 8 at around 9.10 am (local time) today.



Two civilians were killed and four more were wounded in the explosion, the statement said adding that an investigation has started into the incident.

Meanwhile, security sources said that two civilians were killed and three more, including two police officers, were wounded in an explosion in Daman district in Kandahar today.

TOLOnews reported that as per sources the blast targeted a vehicle carrying Pir Mohammad, the district governor of Daman, but he has survived the explosion. (ANI)

